The Sill

Digital Gift Card

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Give the gift of a plant subscription box. Select the subscription type and duration you’d like to gift. Then determine how the new plant parent receives their gift: delivered directly to their email inbox, a link for you to share with them or as a print out. All methods include instructions on how to redeem. No additional processing fees. Your gift recipient can redeem the gifted subscription, or opt to shop for a few plants all at once. Congrats – you’ve successfully mastered the art of gift giving.