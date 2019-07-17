Pursoma

Digital Detox Bath

C$57.00

Buy Now Review It

Pursoma aims to help you live a healthier life by creating products designed to detoxify and rejuvenate your body and mind. Using organic, wild-harvested and sustainably farmed ingredients sourced from nutrient-rich waters and primordial earth, Pursoma products awaken your inner beauty while softening skin and enhancing mental clarity and energy levels. Their formulations also assist in the release of heavy metals, radioactive materials, and daily stressors through the skin. Enhance your beauty and wellness with the help of Pursoma. Sea Salt A natural exfoliant that stimulates circulation and acts as a skin detoxifier with de-stressing and antiseptic properties. French Green Clay Absorbs toxins from the skin without being too drying, while also proving beneficial in tightening pores, toning the skin, and exfoliating dead skin cells. Formulated WITHOUT: Parabens Sulfates Artificial Fragrances Silicones Synthetic Dyes Artificial Colors Petrochemicals Animal Testing