Project Tidy

Diggs 25.2 Garment Rack

Looking to make the most of an already maxed-out closet? Try a garment rack like this one! Crafted from manufactured wood, it features a streamlined design that lets you corral clothes in understated style thanks to it's streamlined, triangular design. Plus, with two shelves and a single closet rod, you can easily stow shirts, sweaters, and shoes all at once. This piece measures a slender 59.45'' H x 25.2'' W x 15.75'' D, making it a great option for any space where square footage is at a premium.