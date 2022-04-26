United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse
Difiore Ladder Desk
$306.99$169.99
At Wayfair
Take advantage of vertical space with this ladder desk. It's crafted from engineered wood in a stacked design with two high shelves for displaying decor and a platform/drawer combo at waist height for your books or computer setup. We love how versatile this desk is, acting as a compact work-from-home space in your bedroom or a launchpad in your foyer holding keys, wallets, and backpacks. Either way, it helps keep your electronics ready to go with its built-in charging port. Plus, this piece includes a safety device to prevent tipping.