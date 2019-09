Differin

Differin Oil Control Moisturizer

$10.39

At Target

Differin Oil Control Moisturizer With Sunscreen - Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Protection In An Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic, Lightweight Formula. Developed To Provide UVA/UVB Sun Protection For Combination Skin, Or Oily Skin. Ideal For Use With Differin Gel (0.1% Adapalene). Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Use a water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Reapply at least every 2 hours. Children under 6 months ask a doctor.