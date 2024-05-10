Galderma

Differin Gel

Buy Differin Online You can buy Differin Gel or Cream from our UK registered online pharmacy and doctor service. To assess whether the treatment is right for you, you must complete an online assessment and complete your purchase. Our UK regiatered doctos will then review your order, and if approved, a prescription will be passed to our pharmacy team to dispense and dispatch your treatment. The Differin is mainly used to treat mild to moderate acne. It contains the active ingredient adapalene 0.1% which is a retinoid. It increases the turnover of skin cells hence keeping pores clear. Other acne treatment options are also available at Simple Online pharmacy such Epiduo gel which is also a retinoid, supplemented by Benzoyl Peroxide; Duac Gel which contains antibiotic and Benzoyl Peroxide; Lymecycline which is most often prescribed as a first line treatment for acne; Zineryt which is an antibiotic solution and Acnecide, a Benzoyl Peroxide cream. The gel is usually applied to the affected area in the evening, after washing your face. Remember when washing your face, you should use warm water, and ideally an oil free acne wash. Patting your skin dry is also preferable, as this is less irritating to your skin. Following washing, apply Differin thinly over all affected areas with your fingertips. Differin is not for use in children under 12. Spread a thin layer evenly over your entire face, avoiding the areas around your eyes and mouth Differin Daily Gel (like many acne treatments) can take between four to six weeks before you see noticeable results. It should NOT be used for more than 3 months consecutively.