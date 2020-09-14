Differin

Differin Detox And Soothe 2-step Treatment Mask

$19.99

At CVS

Differin® Detox + Soothe 2-StepTreatment Mask purifies, detoxifies, reduces pores, refines, and soothes. This multi-benefit mask is uniquely designed to address acne-related concerns. First, a self-warming Kaolin clay mask gently draws out impurities. Simply apply for 3 minutes, before washing off. Then, a leave-on cooling gel mask soothes and hydrates. Paraben-free, noncomedogenic, dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin.