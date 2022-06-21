United States
Differin
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment – 15g
$14.99
At Target
At a glance Clean HSA/FSA Eligible Oily Skin Dermatologist Tested Combination Skin Acne-Prone Skin Highlights Clear and prevent acne with an Rx-strength retinoid Fights the main causes of acne by regulating skin cell turnover & reducing inflammation deep in the skin to clear and prevent pimples, blackheads and clogged pores Differin Gel can reduce up to 87% of acne in just 12 weeks (Cunliffe et al 1998, Galderma Laboratories) Effectively treats acne to restore your skin's natural tone & texture The retinoid in Differin heals current acne and stops new acne from forming