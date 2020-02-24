Differin

Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, 15 G, (pack Of 2)

$24.13

Clear and prevent acne with an Rx strength retinoid Fights the Main Causes of Acne by Regulating Skin Cell Turnover & Reducing Inflammation Deep in the Skin to Clear and Prevent Pimples, Blackheads and Clogged Pores Differin Gel Can Reduce Up to 87 Percent of Acne in Just 12 Weeks (Cunliffe et Al 1998, Galderma Laboratories) Effectively Treats Acne to Restore Your Skin’s Natural Tone & Texture The retinoid in Differin heals current acne and stops new acne from forming Differin Gel contains a Rx strength acne fighting retinoid. It clears breakouts where they start (deep in the pores), prevents acne before it begins, and as a result, restores skin’s texture and tone. Ingredients: Drug Facts Active Ingredient Purpose Adapalene 0.1% (retinoid)* Acne treatment Inactive ingredients: carbomer 940, edetate disodium, methylparaben, poloxamer 182, propylene glycol, purified water and sodium hydroxide. May contain hydrochloric acid to adjust pH. *read consumer information leaflet