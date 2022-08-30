Chloe Hayden

Different, Not Less

An empowering lived-experience guide to celebrating and supporting neurodivergence from 24-year-old actor, social media star and disability advocate Chloe Hayden 'Fierce, unapologetic and joyous . . . This book is a marvel.' -Jordon Steele-John, Disability Rights Advocate and Australian Senator Growing up, Chloe Hayden felt like she'd crash-landed on an alien planet where nothing made sense. Eye contact? Small talk? And why are you people so touch-oriented? She moved between 10 schools in 8 years, struggling to become a person she believed society would accept, and was eventually diagnosed with autism and ADHD. When a life-changing group of allies showed her that different did not mean less, she learned to celebrate her true voice and find her happily ever after. This is a moving, at times funny story of how it feels to be neurodivergent as well as a practical guide, with advice for living with meltdowns and shutdowns, tips for finding supportive communities and much more. Whether you're neurodivergent or supporting those who are,?Different, Not Less?will inspire you to create a more inclusive world where everyone feels like they belong.