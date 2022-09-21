United States
Diesel
Diesel Exposed-seam Cropped T-shirt
$106.00
At Farfetch
New Season Diesel exposed-seam cropped T-shirt Speaking to Diesel's contemporary approach, this T-shirt features a cropped silhouette. A modern style, it is detailed with exposed curled seams and a raw-cut edge. Imported Highlights military green logo patch at the chest exposed-seam detailing round neck short sleeves raw-cut edge cropped Composition Rayon 70%, Polyamide 15%, Wool 8%, Cashmere 7% Washing instructions Hand Wash Brand style ID: A063160AGAT Wearing The model is 5 ft 11 in wearing size XS