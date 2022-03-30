Diesel

Diesel Distressed Denim Mini Skirt

$296.00

New Season Diesel distressed denim mini skirt Diesel has always considered itself a bold creator and this mini skirt from their SS22 collection proves the point. Designed in a bright yellow hue, the piece is made more contemporary with its distressed finish, complete with a logo patch to the rear. Highlights yellow cotton blend distressed finish belt loops button fly fastening classic five pockets logo patch to the rear Made in Italy Composition Cotton 88%, Polyester 10%, Spandex/Elastane 2% washing instructions Machine Wash Brand style ID: A0493509C95 Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 27 (in)