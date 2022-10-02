United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Kitri
Diedre Wavy Checker Ruched Jersey Dress
$235.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight jersey Square neckline and long sleeves Ruched elastic seams at bodice and waist Check print Shell: 95% cotton/5% elastane Unlined Wash cold Made in Portugal Style #KITRI30053 This figure-skimming KITRI dress is detailed with a wavy check pattern that's sure to draw the eye. If you're in the mood to accessorize, add a wispy necklace at the square neckline.