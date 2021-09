Dickies

Dickies Womens Plus Size Denim Bib Overall

$48.84

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported No Fur Machine Wash Relaxed fit with straight leg to fit over boots Traditional carpenter styling with functional hammer loop Scuff Gard at heel for added durability Dickies women's plus-sized relaxed fit denim bib overall with straight leg to fit over boots. Traditional carpenter styling with hammer loop and heel scuff Gard.