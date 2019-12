Joss & Main

Diaz Kitchen Cart With Wood Top

$239.99 $186.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Are you looking for a way to add extra storage to your kitchen? Or maybe you just need some more counter space for prep work? Give this kitchen cart a go, sure to add both mod-inspired style and convenience to your home. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, it showcases five spice shelves, caster feet, a butcher block top, two large storage shelves for plates and bowls, and four places to store wine bottles.