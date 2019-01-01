Mistana

Diaz Kitchen Cart With Wood Top

Are you looking for a way to add extra storage to your kitchen? Or maybe you just need some more counter space for prep work? Try using this lovely Kitchen Cart with Wood Top to add both mod-inspired style and convenience to your home. Showcasing 5 spice shelves, caster feet, large butcher block top, 2 large storage shelves for plates and bowls, and 4 bottle wine storage area, this cart is a kitchen essential. Try tucking this lovely cart into any empty nook or corner in your kitchen. Then roll it out when you need to grab a bottle of wine or even serve appetizers in your living room.