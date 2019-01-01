Search
Products fromShopClothingSleepwear
Anine Bing

Diane Silk Pajama Shorts

$169.00
At Shopbop
Contrast piping Zebra print Pajama bottoms Covered elastic at waist Drawstring at waist Unlined Shell: 100% silk Dry clean Imported, China Style
Featured in 1 story
Treat Yourself To These 15 Silk Pajama Sets
by Alyssa Coscarelli