Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Anine Bing
Diane Silk Pajama Shorts
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Contrast piping Zebra print Pajama bottoms Covered elastic at waist Drawstring at waist Unlined Shell: 100% silk Dry clean Imported, China Style
Featured in 1 story
Treat Yourself To These 15 Silk Pajama Sets
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
HUE
Printed Knit Capri Pajama Sleep Pant
$30.72
$22.40
from
Amazon
BUY
BP.
Camo Jogger Pants
$49.00
$31.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Monrow
Vintage Sweats
$135.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Maison Ullers
Travel Kit Pants
$1190.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
More from Anine Bing
Anine Bing
Bar Silk Skirt
$249.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Anine Bing
Rosemary Printed Silk-satin Midi Dress
$380.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anine Bing
Gold St Christopher Charm
$299.00
from
Anine Bing
BUY
Anine Bing
Disc Charm With Diamond Star
$1499.00
from
Anine Bing
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Deiji Studios
The Sleepwear Set
$139.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
Eberjey
Gisele Pj Set
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Lunya
Washable Silk Tee Set
$198.00
from
Lunya
BUY
Sleeper
Light Blue Pajamas
$265.00
$189.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted