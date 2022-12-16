Paire

Diana Wide Leg / 28″ Inseam

$185.00 $157.25

At Paire

We call this "vacation in a pant." Groovy yet comfortable, glamorous yet relaxed, it's the perfect pant that can do it all. Wear as elegant pajama pants or to host a dinner party. Take it on your next getaway as your swimsuit cover up. Go dancing in it. The pull-on design is deceptively easy and comfortable. Made from a feathery Viscose fabric, a light weight fabric that has a matte look and drapes like a dream. Order one size up if you are between sizes. This model is 5'4" and wearing a Size XS.