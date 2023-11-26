Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Norma Kamali
Diana One Shoulder Dress
$373.67
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Big Bow-detailed Mini Dress
BUY
$79.77
$159.00
& Other Stories
Thrills
Self Hypnosis Dress
BUY
$111.99
$139.99
Universal Store
Aje
Pablo Smock Mini Dress
BUY
$455.00
aje
Mango
Belt Long Jumpsuit
BUY
$99.95
$179.95
Mango
More from Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali
Diana Gown
BUY
$215.00
Revolve
Norma Kamali
Single-breasted Faux-leather Blazer
BUY
$275.00
Matches Fashion
Norma Kamali
Bias-cut Satin Halter Gown
BUY
$325.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Norma Kamali
Maria Draped Satin Gown
BUY
$597.66
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
& Other Stories
Big Bow-detailed Mini Dress
BUY
$79.77
$159.00
& Other Stories
Thrills
Self Hypnosis Dress
BUY
$111.99
$139.99
Universal Store
Aje
Pablo Smock Mini Dress
BUY
$455.00
aje
Mango
Belt Long Jumpsuit
BUY
$99.95
$179.95
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted