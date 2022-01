Lee Mathews

Diana Collared Blouse

The Diana Collared Blouse in Spliced from the Pre-Fall 21 collection is made from 100% cotton. This shirt features two contrasting stripes and is detailed with a pointed Chelsea collar, structured puff sleeves and piped accents throughout. Style the Diana Collared Blouse tucked in with natural coloured bottoms.