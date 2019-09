Billie the Label

Diana Blazer

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

From the desk to dinner reservations, this sophisticated blazer has you covered on style and comfort. Its menswear-inspired look and boxy shape offer a relaxed, modern feel. Best paired with Billie the Label’s Eva Skirt and a carefree attitude. Notch lapel collar Boxy fit Button details on front Flap pockets Lined