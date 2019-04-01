Assisi Garments

Diana Black Jumpsuit

£79.00

Style:A straight-cut apron style jumpsuit cut from an organic cotton and elastane blend. Straight back, easy, ankle-skimming legs. An extra comfortable fit. Material: An extra soft organic cotton. Our organic cotton is grown using methods and materials that have a low impact on the environment with systems in place to replenish and maintain soil fertility, reduce the use of toxic and persistent pesticides and fertilisers, and build biologically diverse agriculture. Who it's made by Assisi Garments is one of the first social businesses that People Tree worked with. Set up by Franciscan nuns, it started by providing training and employment for deaf, mute and economically disadvantaged women. Assisi Garments invests in the community by supporting various social projects, including a cancer hospital and an AIDS rehabilitation centre in South India.