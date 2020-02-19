KKW Fragrance

Diamonds Kim Clear Eau De Parfum

$40.00 $28.00

Catching the light in ways you've never dreamed of, Diamonds Kim Clear Eau de Parfum by KKW FRAGRANCE is the ultimate self indulgence. Delicately tracing the outline of your skin, the modern chypre fragrance opens with a signature, tropical floralcy that is faceted with notes of wild armoise and sugar coated ginger. At the heart, an extra fine bouquet of luminous ylang ylang, orange flower, and exotic sampaguita bloom for an instant glimmer that simply shines with you. A sensual base of splashy coconut milk cream, and heavenly white musk linger in a way you won't get enough of.