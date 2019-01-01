Jennie Kwon

Diamond Ys Ring

$2195.00

Emerald cut stones are some of our favorites. We love how they add a modern element to our styles with their soft geometric shape, but also the clarity of their window. Stunning without much distraction is just how we like it. Here, we set this beautiful emerald cut diamond in a bezel with hand implemented milgrain detail, flanked by our signature equilibrium pave setting. Straightforward doesn't mean boring. This is a prime example. Details: - 5 x 3 mm emerald cut diamond - six 1 mm diamonds - 1.3 mm round shank - milgrain detail Available in 14K yellow, rose and white gold.