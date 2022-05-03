Sarah & Sebastian

Diamond Row Cartilage Earring

$300.00

At Sarah & Sebastian

For those looking to make an understated statement. Our Diamond Row Cartilage Earring features three white diamonds, claw set into a row in solid 18-karat yellow or white gold. This stud is specifically designed for cartilage piercings but works in other parts of the ear including the lob and daith. It will sing when stacked along the ear with other studs and hoops from the Sarah & Sebastian collection. This piece is sold as a single