Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Diamond Pattern Woven Shag Throw Blanket

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 60 Inches (L), 50 Inches (W) Fabric Name: Slub Sheet Features: Tassels Textile Material: 100% Polyester Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 85303305 UPC: 191908884585 Item Number (DPCI): 067-10-2949 Origin: Imported Description Add a pop of color, texture and comfort to your furnishings with this Diamond Pattern Woven Shag Throw Blanket from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. The fall-colored throw is made of midweight slub fabric, and features a tonal shag pattern of diamond motifs and stripes with matching tassels on each corner for an eye-catching look. Drape it over the back of your chair or keep it folded at the foot of your bed for a stylish look that's also available for snuggles when the weather gets chilly. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.