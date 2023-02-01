Mejuri

Diamond Necklace

$325.00 $276.25

Made in 14k solid gold set with a high-quality diamond (GH color, SI 1-2 clarity). We only use Kimberley Process compliant diamonds. Carat Weight: 0.05 ct Overall Diameter: 4.1 mm Adjustable cable chain 16 to 18 inches. Chain thickness 1.06 mm This is a classic, through and through and we wouldn't want it any other way. The necklace is 14k solid gold with a round cut responsibly sourced diamond in a bezel setting. A piece you can hold on to forever (to pass on or keep all to yourself).