Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Awe Inspired
Diamond Moon Wave Necklace
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Awe Inspired
Need a few alternatives?
Wolf & Badger
Sterling Silver Oval Carabiner Charm Collector Necklace
BUY
$107.00
Wolf & Badger
MYKA
Linda Carabiner Bead Necklace With Diamond
BUY
$173.00
$203.53
MYKA
Fraiser Sterling
Mixtape Charm Necklace
BUY
$62.00
Fraiser Sterling
Lizzie Fortunato
Multi Helios Charm Necklace
BUY
$320.00
Tuckernuck
More from Awe Inspired
Awe Inspired
Crystal Quartz Huggies
BUY
$91.00
$125.00
Awe Inspired
Awe Inspired
Zodiac Goddess Necklace
BUY
$107.95
$170.00
Awe Inspired
Awe Inspired
Selene Necklace
BUY
$190.00
Awe Inspired
More from Necklaces
CaitlynMinimalist
Initial Heart Locket Necklace
BUY
$29.40
$42.00
Etsy
Aurate
Gold Rolo Chain Necklace
BUY
$180.00
$468.00
Aurate
Uncommon James
Mixed Up Necklace
BUY
$58.00
Uncommon James
Wolf & Badger
Sterling Silver Oval Carabiner Charm Collector Necklace
BUY
$107.00
Wolf & Badger
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted