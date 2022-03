Les Girls Les Boys

Diamond Mesh Bodysuit

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Les Girls Les Boys

Sheer, diamond mesh bodysuit in cashmere blue. A sporty soul with elegant form. Dazzling diamond formation across body. Non wired with ring detailing in soft bra style with underband. Curved V neck and flattering low V back. Elasticated and adjustable straps for comfort. Layer it up or wear under sheer garments.