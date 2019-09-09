Adam and Eve

Diamond Love Cushion

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Assume the position for all new levels of pleasure! Say goodbye to position fatigue and go longer and deeper with the Diamond Love Cushion! It's like getting a custom sex bed without buying expensive sex furniture. • Allows you to try wild, new positions • Enhances ordinary sex positions to new heights • Provides support for deeper penetration and G Spot & Prostate stimulation • Made of dense foam for comfortable support • Measures 20 inches long, 14 inches wide and 7 inches tall • Includes machine-washable cover and detailed instructions Indulge yourself in all those fantasy positions you've ever dreamed of, and make your old favorite positions all the more fun for the two of you. The Diamond Love Cushion is a dense foam pillow sex prop that raises your partner's body up off the bed for better angles – no more boring, one dimensional sex positions. The diamond shape offers extra height for ease of entry, and makes any man's penis feel larger and penetrate more deeply. The specially-designed angle helps hit the G-spot or the prostate every time for increased sensations and incredible orgasms. And the cushion is sensational for oral sex, too, making you more relaxed and able to go for a longer period of time. Your partner will be thrilled. The cushion is also great for female masturbation, giving you the best angle for more effective use of all your toys for dynamite solo orgasms. And it's good for mutual masturbation toy play. The dense foam of the Diamond Love Cushion sex prop is engineered for firm, comfortable support, so you can be sure of longer-lasting, more relaxed sex. It comes with a removable, stain-resistant nylon and plush velour dual covers. When the fun's over, just remove the cover – it's washable for easy cleanup. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.