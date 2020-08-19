Natura Bisse

Diamond Instant Glow

$90.00

Instantly transform skin with Natura Bissé Diamond Instant Glow; a three step treatment that performs an express ‘Mini-Lift’. Arriving with four treatments, Diamond Instant Glow is formed by a trio of ampoules, which exfoliate, brighten and visibly lift skin in just ten minutes. Expect instant, long lasting and professional results with the convenience of an at-home treatment. Skin is perfected, smooth and youthful. The Set Contains: Peel (4 x 2ml) The Peel solution is to be used first. It is designed to be left on skin to work for eight minutes and then simply rinsed away. Peel provides a thorough and effective exfoliation action in a single-dose ampoule. Enriched with Glycolic Acid and an AHA complex, the gentle yet potent solution is able to eliminate dead skin cells from the visage, leaving skin renewed, soft and even-toned. Radiance (4 x 2ml) The Radiance ampoule should be worked into skin afterwards. Radiance is designed to lend the complexion instant and enviable luminosity. The silky emulsion delivers a veil of essential hydration to skin, which works to restore the appearance of elasticity and offer a comforting feel after undergoing exfoliation. The solution utilises Ceratonia Siliqia extract, Sensorphine and Aloe Vera, which work in synergy to visibly even skin tone and provide radiance. Lift (4 x 2ml) The Lift formula is applied last, and should be smoothed onto skin. The ampoule is fortified with a Phyto-Lift complex and Collagen, which boast skin-tightening properties. The solution delivers an instant and long-lasting ‘Micro-Lift’, which improves the appearance of skin’s texture, whilst visibly reducing fine lines. Complete with Soy Proteins and Edelweiss, the Lift treatment offers revitalising action for the complexion.