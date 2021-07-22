Natura Bisse

Diamond Extreme Oil

Natura Bisse Diamond Extreme Oil visibly softens skin and smooths wrinkles. Natura Bisse Diamond Extreme Oil features an incredible fusion of bio-mimetic oils that come together in a cocktail of expert ingredients to create an anti-aging, intensely nourishing and repairing treatment. This scientifically advanced formula uses chronocosmetics, an inovative technology that works in synch with your biological clock for enhanced effectiveness. The lightweight treatment also includes the Epidermal Renewal Complex, which fortifies the moisture barrier and improves the look of both skin tone and texture. Add on vitamins E and F for the anti-aging power of antioxidants and you'll wake up to your best skin! Key Features: Oil blend including chia, amaranth, calendula and carrot promote suppleness and radiance Antioxidants visibly reduce signs of premature aging Supports the skin barrier for improved moisture retention Firms and tones skin Includes the Natura Bisse High Definition Massager tool to improve absorption Vegan friendly Nourish your skin while you sleep with Natura Bisse Diamond Extreme Oil.