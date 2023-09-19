Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Zoe Lev
Diamond Ear Crawler
$320.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zoe Lev
Need a few alternatives?
Lylie
Petite Oria Hoops
BUY
£140.00
Lylie
Maison Miru
Infinite Huggie Earrings
BUY
$90.00
Maison Miru
Banter
8mm Continuous Hoop Earrings In 14k Tube Hollow Gold
BUY
$39.00
Banter
Mejuri
Twin Hoops
BUY
$298.00
Mejuri
More from Zoe Lev
Zoe Lev
Mini 4 Prong Diamond Stud Earrings
BUY
$290.00
Zoe Lev
Zoe Lev
Diamond Ear Crawler
BUY
$320.00
Zoe Lev
Zoe Lev
Diamond Nail Cuff Ring
BUY
$420.00
Zoe Lev
Zoe Lev
Diamond Segment Ring
BUY
$340.00
Zoe Lev
More from Earrings
Lylie
Petite Oria Hoops
BUY
£140.00
Lylie
Maison Miru
Infinite Huggie Earrings
BUY
$90.00
Maison Miru
Banter
8mm Continuous Hoop Earrings In 14k Tube Hollow Gold
BUY
$39.00
Banter
Mejuri
Twin Hoops
BUY
$298.00
Mejuri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted