Show the world you're a star, baby! With the Diamond Diva Palette you get all the colors of the rainbow. Let out your inner diva with these bold shades and vibrant glitters. Any situation is a chance to stand out, so slap on some flashy colors and get noticed, divas! 10 shades of pigment packed matte brights and pastels along with 5 vibrants glitters. Includes a swatch stencil set with 20 stickers. A portion from all sales will be donated to the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.