1. Globally inspired square pillow covers look cool and casual tossed on a sofa or pair of lounge chairs. Fringed with black tassels, the handwoven pillow covers combine black chevrons, diamonds and other stripe shapes in a pattern that looks like an artisanal block artwork. 2. A classic accent for any sofa, bed or chair, the Blue Page Stripe Pillow Cover is crafted of thick handwoven of 100% cotton for a rustic feel, yarn-dyed for rich, lasting color, with muted colors and worn markings that resemble an heirloom. The simple striped pattern is both classic and modern. 3. These two 18 x 18 inches throw pillow covers are the perfect blend of stylish meets unique meets functional, have a designer look and feel, will stand out in the mix. Fantastic quality will absolutely exceed your expectations. It is a perfect gift for a mom, wife, friend, bride, or newlywed couple. Additionally, it makes for a great present for special events like weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, or housewarmings. 4. The simplistic, neutral design and color of this set of black and white throw pillow covers allow for any type of combination with furniture of any room. These textural square pillow covers create an impact wherever they are placed, can be used indoors or outdoors and is a great travel accessory. The invisible zipper design helps easily on and off. Absolutely adorable and nice decorative pillow covers. 5. For the cotton weave pillow covers, we recommend hand washing separately. The first cleaning may have some floating fiber, which is normal. We strive to provide a better service for our customers, our product is backed with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. If you are unsatisfied in any way with this product, we will refund your money with no questions asked.