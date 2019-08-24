Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
EF Collection
Diamond Bezel Initial Choker
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A double-strand choker features a bezel-set diamond and a twinkling diamond initial pendant for a lovely, signature look.
Featured in 1 story
Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Look Honors Baby Archie
by
Mekita Rivas
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Gold Love Pendant Necklace
$135.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Triangle Necklace
$330.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Savannah Stranger
Rose Gold Pearl Pendant Necklace
$1800.00
from
Twist
BUY
DETAILS
Miriam Merenfeld
Personalized Hamsa Heart And Clover Necklace
$238.00
from
Max & Chloe
BUY
More from EF Collection
DETAILS
EF Collection
Evil Eye Diamond & Sapphire Stack Ring
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
EF Collection
Diamond Bezel Initial Choker
C$814.91
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
EF Collection
14k Three Diamond Enamel Stack Ring
$550.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
EF Collection
14k Gold Diamond Eternity Stack Ring
$540.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted