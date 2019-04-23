KitchenAid
Diamond 5-speed Blender
$162.99$99.99
At Macy's
Skip the hassle of prep work & leave it up to this professional blender. With 5 speeds, Intelli-Speed&trade. Technology that senses density changes & maintains premium power & a stainless steel blade for wet & dry blending, this blender takes on the toughest & most stubborn ingredients with precision & ease. Model KSB1575.
Featured in 1 story
More from KitchenAid
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Professional 600™ Series 6-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
$499.99$329.99
fromBed Bath & Beyond