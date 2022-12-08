Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Karen Millen
Diamante Statement Ear Cuff
£35.00
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Debenhams
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Shooting Star Drop Earrings In Silver
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
Lovisa
Orange Frosted Flower Drop Earrings
BUY
£9.00
Lovisa
8 Other Reasons
Joppie Earring
BUY
£27.00
Revolve
BaubleBar
Paloma Earrings
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Green Sequin Dress
BUY
£42.00
By Rotation
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Mini
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Slinky Knit Twist Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£51.00
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Earrings
Topshop
Shooting Star Drop Earrings In Silver
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
Lovisa
Orange Frosted Flower Drop Earrings
BUY
£9.00
Lovisa
8 Other Reasons
Joppie Earring
BUY
£27.00
Revolve
BaubleBar
Paloma Earrings
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted