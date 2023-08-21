Cue

Diamante Chain Necklace

$365.00 $182.50

At Cue

Discover bold glamour with our eye-catching Diamante Chain Necklace. Crafted from certified recycled brass with high micron 18K gold plating, this piece of jewellery is will dress up any outfit. The gold-plated design features two bold chains that are interlinked with diamante strands. Wear this glamorous accessory for an important office meeting or when you step out for cocktails after work. Made in China.