The Citizenry

Diamanta Alpaca Throw Blanket

$155.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Citizenry

Using an old-world technique of weaving concentric diamond patterns, this hand-loomed throw becomes extraordinarily soft. The throw is 100% baby alpaca and the edges are finished with rows of hand-knotted macramé fringe. The thick weave makes it ideal for chilly nights on the porch or cuddling up on the couch.