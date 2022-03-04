Ole Henriksen

Dewtopia™ 20% Acid Night Treatment

$55.00 $38.50

At Ole Henriksen

Put uneven texture, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles to bed: This 20% acid smoothing serum does the work while you sleep. Packed with a powerful 20% acid blend (10% AHAs and 10% PHAs), this nightly retexturizing serum overhauls skin texture to reveal a significantly smoother, renewed, brighter complexion. And, it helps replenish skin with aloe juice, birch sap and cotton water. You’ll fall in love with the velvety, custard-like texture and yummy lemon sugar scent. And, of course, you can rest easy knowing it’s clean, vegan and cruelty free—this night serum contains less than 1% synthetic fragrance. We can’t wait for you to wake up in Dewtopia! Want to learn more about Dewtopia™ 20% Acid Night Treatment? Check out the blog post here.