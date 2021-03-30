Bad Habit

Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil

Deeply moisturize skin with this lightweight, fast-absorbing elixir. Powered by hemp seed oil, this non-greasy formula provides an optimal balance of omega fatty acids to visibly calm, brighten, and nourish stressed-out and irritated skin. Antioxidant-rich moringa seed oil deeply moisturizes to get skin glowing, and a blend of adaptogens—turmeric, licorice, and holy basil—help skin bounce back from environmental stressors. Lavender and geranium essential oils soothe your senses for the ultimate stress relief. 100% showed improvement both immediately and 8 hours after application.* 100% said their skin looked healthy after using the product.* 97% said the product absorbed quickly after applying.* 94% said their skin felt nourished after using the product.* 87% said the product did not feel greasy on their skin.* 87% said the product gave their skin a dewy glow after applying.* *Based on a U.S. consumer perception study of 30 participants 8 hours after application. Directions: Apply 4-6 drops and massage onto clean skin. Net Weight: 30 mL / 1 fl. Oz.