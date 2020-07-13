Tula

Dew Your Thing Oil Free Gel Cream

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Like a glass of water for dry skin! TULA's Aqua Infusion Oil-Free Gel Cream leaves skin feeling quenched, dewy, and revived. Formulated without any oils or heavy ingredients, this gel cream delivers serious hydration in an addictively lightweight texture, making it ideal for dry, combination, and problematic skin. The unique cocktail of TULA's signature probiotics + superfoods not only hydrates parched skin but also effectively soothes the look of irritated and distressed skin. Probiotics balance the appearance of skin's tone and texture, while organic prickly pear extract and fermented rice water ensure skin is hydrated around the clock. Suitable for all skin types and all ages. Oil-free.