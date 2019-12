Too Faced

Dew You Fresh Glow Foundation

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Hydrate and brighten the look of your complexion with Too Faced Dew You Fresh Glow Foundation. The dewy, gel-cream foundation with watermelons and cucumbers hydrates and brightens your complexion with a long-wearing formula that covers flaws while creating a dewy, fresh, and luminous-looking glow. Dew You smooths, moisturizes, and nourishes the feel of skin for a fresh-appearing complexion that's one in a melon.