Dew The Most Sheer Facial Moisturizer With Spf 30 Sunscreen For Melanin Rich Skin

LIGHT WEIGHT HYDRATION AND PROTECTION: MELÉ Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer blends without a trace to deliver 24 hours of hydration and SPF 30 Broad Spectrum protection from UV and blue light. ALL-DAY PROTECTION: This sheer moisturizer absorbs quickly without any white residue. For best results, apply this sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every 2 hours. FREE FROM: This moisturizer with SPF is free from parabens, alcohol, mineral oil, and formulated without phthalates. CO-CREATED WITH DERMATOLOGISTS OF COLOR: Our skin is unique. That’s why MELÉ skincare was developed with dermatologists of color who understand, at a cellular level, the needs of melanin rich skin. DESIGNED FOR YOU: This sheer moisturizer with niacinamide and vitamin E hydrates and protects against UV damage and signs of aging. THE SCIENCE OF MELANIN RICH SKIN: We are MELÉ. We see you. That’s why we scientifically developed skincare specifically for melanin rich skin.