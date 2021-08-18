Beautycounter

This sheer-coverage tinted moisturizer helps even skin tone as it protects against sun’s damaging rays with SPF 20 mineral sunscreen. The formula features a blend of black currant seed oil, peony root extract, and vitamin C to help brighten while leaving skin looking radiant. With continued use, skin will feel firmer and look more luminous*. *Based on a 32-subject consumer perception study after eight weeks of daily use. Benefits: Sheer coverage : lightweight formula with sheer coverage for an effortlessly dewy finish. Safer SPF : with non-nano zinc oxide, an effective mineral sunscreen active that has not been found to be harmful to the coral reefs. Glow-boosting ingredients : infused with a triple complex of black currant seed oil, peony root extract, and vitamin C for increased appearance of firmness and radiance over time. Clinically proven to*: Increase skin firmness Increase skin elasticity *Based on an independent 28-women clinical evaluation study after eight weeks of daily use. Featured Ingredients: Non-nano zinc oxide : physical, mineral sun protection technology Black Currant Seed Oil & Peony Root Extract : help even skin tone and enhance radiance Vitamin C : brightens and evens skin tone Packaging colors and decorations may vary