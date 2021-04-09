Sienna Naturals

Dew Magic Leave-in Conditioner

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A dynamic do-all leave-in treatment that conditions hair without weighing it down. Who it's for: All textures; those with parched or damaged hair; relaxed or color-treated hair; and twist outs and wash-and-go styles. What it does: It leaves hair remarkably soft and smooth, even after styling. Lightweight polar oils such as baobab and coconut oil penetrate the hair strand to deliver much-needed moisture and nutrients. Baobab and shea butter moisturize and protect dry, thirsty curls. This leave-in conditioner also helps revive your curl pattern. How to use: Rub into your palms and fingers and work into damp hair. Follow with a hair serum or style has usual. Use as part of your wash day ritual on wet hair. 10 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc Cruelty-free Made in the USA Black Owned and Founded This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: packaging can be easily recycled and contains no secondary packing materials Item #6216819 Ingredients Water (Aqua), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Oil, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid , Caprylhydroxamic Acid , Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Tocopherol. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging