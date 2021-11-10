Olay

Dew-ing The Most Vitamin C And Niacinamide Gift Set

This is the ultimate regimen for radiant skin. Dew-ing the Most Gift Set has all the hardworking ingredients to combat dullness, like brightening vitamin C and moisture-retaining niacinamide. Store it all in a beauty bag and hit the hay with our sleep mask to wake up with a morning glow anyone would envy. The gift set includes: ​ - Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer, 1.7 oz - Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Eye Cream, 0.5 oz - Regenerist Cream Cleanser, 5.0 oz - Deep Hydration Serum with Vitamin B3 + Hyaluronic Acid, Fragrance-Free, 1.3 oz - FREE Floral Beauty Bag - FREE Sleep Mask