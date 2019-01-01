Marc Jacobs Beauty

Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter

C$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A lightweight, coconut-infused gel highlighter that can be applied to skin directly or added into foundation or primer for a universally flattering glow. What it is formulated to do: Give your highlight a dose of skincare. Inspired by Marc Jacobs' love of coconut water and the glow of youthful-looking, radiant, well-hydrated skin, this gel-cream instantly lights up the complexion. Directly highlight skin or blend this concentrated luminizer with foundation and primer to transform them into illuminating elixirs. A little goes a long way: This gel highlighter builds for the ultimate sheen, and the sensual, golden-peach hue flatters all skin tones with warm radiance. Its formulated with five forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to help hydrate and nourish skin. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: Inspired by Marc Jacobs's love of coconut water and a radiant complexion, this product features five forms of coconut to hydrate and nourish: -Coconut alkanes: Help with longer wear -Coconut milk: Deeply hydrates -Coconut water: Provides refreshing electrolytes -Coconut polysaccharides: Help condition -Coconut fragrance: Lightly scentedThis product is cruelty-free.