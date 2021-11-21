Saie

Dew Blush

Blush, but better. Dew Blush is a creamy water-based gel blush that gives a natural flush of just-pinched color. Our chubby doe foot applicator and lightweight formula let you create a natural tint (or build it up for a deeper wash of color!) Never streaky or patchy, Dew Blush melts right into skin for a seamless, lit-from-within flush. Try Rosy or Peachy for a barely-there soft wash of color. Try Dreamy or Poppy for brighter pigment. Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free and Vegan